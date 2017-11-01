(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    01.11.2017

    Photo by Brayton Metzger 

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Stephanie Swogger (middle), a mortician at US Naval Hospital Guam, shares the details of her duty with U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Lawrence D. Nicholson, Commanding General, III Marine Expeditionary Force. Because of how many retiree and veteran patients come to the hospital from the local population, the morticians at US Naval Hospital Guam are some of the busiest in the entire Department of Defense. (U.S. Navy photo by USNH Guam Public Affairs/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III MEF Commanding General Visits USNH Guam [Image 1 of 4], by Brayton Metzger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

