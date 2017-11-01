U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Lawrence Nicholson (right), Commanding General, III Marine Expeditionary Force, listens as Capt. Dan Cornwell (left), Commanding Officer, US Naval Hospital Guam, explains the layout of the hospital building, which was completed in 2014. The first floor of the building, which is the main outpatient area, is meant to create a spacious, calming environment. Lt. Gen. Nicholson visited the hospital to gain a better understanding of Navy Medicine's capabilities on Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by USNH Guam Public Affairs/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2017 Date Posted: 01.11.2017 17:59 Photo ID: 3094735 VIRIN: 170111-N-ZA856-0002 Resolution: 4126x2947 Size: 7.03 MB Location: GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, III MEF Commanding General Visits USNH Guam [Image 1 of 4], by Brayton Metzger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.