(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    III MEF Commanding General Visits USNH Guam [Image 4 of 4]

    III MEF Commanding General Visits USNH Guam

    GUAM

    01.11.2017

    Photo by Brayton Metzger 

    Naval Hospital Guam

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Lawrence Nicholson (right), Commanding General, III Marine Expeditionary Force, listens as Capt. Dan Cornwell (left), Commanding Officer, US Naval Hospital Guam, explains the layout of the hospital building, which was completed in 2014. The first floor of the building, which is the main outpatient area, is meant to create a spacious, calming environment. Lt. Gen. Nicholson visited the hospital to gain a better understanding of Navy Medicine's capabilities on Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by USNH Guam Public Affairs/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017 17:59
    Photo ID: 3094735
    VIRIN: 170111-N-ZA856-0002
    Resolution: 4126x2947
    Size: 7.03 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III MEF Commanding General Visits USNH Guam [Image 1 of 4], by Brayton Metzger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    III MEF Commanding General Visits USNH Guam
    III MEF Commanding General Visits USNH Guam
    III MEF Commanding General Visits USNH Guam
    III MEF Commanding General Visits USNH Guam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Guam
    USMC
    Navy Medicine
    III MEF
    USNH Guam

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT