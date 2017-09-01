Marines assigned to 1st Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, play football in their free time during Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 2-17, aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., Jan. 10, 2017. ITX is a combined arms exercise which gives all the elements of the Marine Air Ground Task Force an opportunity to utilize their capabilities during large scale missions and become a more ready fighting force. 1/3 is currently participating as the ground combat element for this exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aaron S. Patterson/Released)
This work, Lava Dogs kick off ITX 2-17 [Image 1 of 17], by Cpl Aaron Patterson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
