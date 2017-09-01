(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Lava Dogs kick off ITX 2-17 [Image 11 of 17]

    Lava Dogs kick off ITX 2-17

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Aaron Patterson 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii – Kaneohe Bay

    Marines assigned to 1st Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, play football in their free time during Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 2-17, aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., Jan. 10, 2017. ITX is a combined arms exercise which gives all the elements of the Marine Air Ground Task Force an opportunity to utilize their capabilities during large scale missions and become a more ready fighting force. 1/3 is currently participating as the ground combat element for this exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aaron S. Patterson/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2017
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017 17:59
    Photo ID: 3094709
    VIRIN: 170109-M-QH615-013
    Resolution: 2992x1995
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lava Dogs kick off ITX 2-17 [Image 1 of 17], by Cpl Aaron Patterson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

