Marines assigned to 1st Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, prepare to embark for Integrated Training Exercise 2-17, aboard MCB Hawaii, Jan. 7, 2017. ITX is a combined arms exercise which gives all the elements of the Marine Air Ground Task Force an opportunity to utilize their capabilities during large scale missions and become a more ready fighting force. 1/3 is currently participating as the ground combat element for this exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aaron S. Patterson/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2017 Date Posted: 01.11.2017 17:59 Photo ID: 3094699 VIRIN: 170107-M-QH615-058 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 7.39 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lava Dogs kick off ITX 2-17 [Image 1 of 17], by Cpl Aaron Patterson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.