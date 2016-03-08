The Space and Missile Systems Center’s multimedia team interviews a crew chief on the flight line shortly after the C-5 Galaxy delivered a SBIRS GEO Flight 3 Satellite to Cape Canaveral, Fla., Aug. 3, 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Van Ha)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2017 16:38
|Photo ID:
|3094646
|VIRIN:
|160803-F-DC888-091
|Resolution:
|2979x2128
|Size:
|4.35 MB
|Location:
|EL SEGUNDO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, C5 [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
