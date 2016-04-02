Date Taken: 02.04.2016 Date Posted: 01.11.2017 16:38 Photo ID: 3094644 VIRIN: 160304-F-DC888-084 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 2 MB Location: EL SEGUNDO, CA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, SMC [Image 1 of 2], by Joseph Juarez Sr., identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.