    SMC [Image 2 of 2]

    SMC

    EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2016

    Photo by Joseph Juarez Sr. 

    Space and Missile Systems Center

    Col Steven Whitney, Director, GPS Directorate looks on to the Atlas V rocket carrying the GPS IIF12 Satellite at Cape Canaveral Station, Fla., March 4, 2016 (U.S. Air Force photo/ Van Ha)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2016
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017 16:38
    Photo ID: 3094644
    VIRIN: 160304-F-DC888-084
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: EL SEGUNDO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SMC [Image 1 of 2], by Joseph Juarez Sr., identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    C5
    SMC

    missile

    • LEAVE A COMMENT