Airman 1st Class Daquonne Jamison, 11th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, pauses after extinguishing a fire during a Fire Prevention Week event at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Oct. 12, 2016. Jamison and other JBA firefighters demonstrated response procedures to an audience by extinguishing a fire on a simulation helicopter. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Philip Bryant)
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2017 16:16
|Photo ID:
|3094601
|VIRIN:
|161012-F-IP635-0079
|Resolution:
|4100x3280
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 11 CES sparks fire education on JBA, by SrA Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
