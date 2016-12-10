(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    11 CES sparks fire education on JBA

    11 CES sparks fire education on JBA

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Philip Bryant 

    11th Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Daquonne Jamison, 11th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, pauses after extinguishing a fire during a Fire Prevention Week event at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Oct. 12, 2016. Jamison and other JBA firefighters demonstrated response procedures to an audience by extinguishing a fire on a simulation helicopter. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Philip Bryant)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2016
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017 16:16
    Photo ID: 3094601
    VIRIN: 161012-F-IP635-0079
    Resolution: 4100x3280
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11 CES sparks fire education on JBA, by SrA Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    11th CES

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT