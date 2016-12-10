Airman 1st Class Daquonne Jamison, 11th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, pauses after extinguishing a fire during a Fire Prevention Week event at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Oct. 12, 2016. Jamison and other JBA firefighters demonstrated response procedures to an audience by extinguishing a fire on a simulation helicopter. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Philip Bryant)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.12.2016 Date Posted: 01.11.2017 16:16 Photo ID: 3094601 VIRIN: 161012-F-IP635-0079 Resolution: 4100x3280 Size: 1.37 MB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11 CES sparks fire education on JBA, by SrA Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.