Edwards boom operators set sight on future KC-46 testing

From left to right: Master Sgt. Aaron Ray, Senior Master Sgt. Scott Scurlock, and Tech. Sgt. Colin Wernecke of the 370th Flight Test Squadron pose for a photo in front of a KC-135 Stratotanker test aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenji Thuloweit)

Date Taken: 09.27.2016 Location: EDWARDS, CA, US