    Edwards boom operators set sight on future KC-46 testing

    EDWARDS, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2016

    Photo by Kenji Thuloweit 

    412th Test Wing

    From left to right: Master Sgt. Aaron Ray, Senior Master Sgt. Scott Scurlock, and Tech. Sgt. Colin Wernecke of the 370th Flight Test Squadron pose for a photo in front of a KC-135 Stratotanker test aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenji Thuloweit)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2016
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017 12:06
    Photo ID: 3094024
    VIRIN: 160927-F-LO365-002
    Resolution: 5559x3970
    Size: 10.82 MB
    Location: EDWARDS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Edwards boom operators set sight on future KC-46 testing, by Kenji Thuloweit, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    KC-46

