From left to right: Master Sgt. Aaron Ray, Senior Master Sgt. Scott Scurlock, and Tech. Sgt. Colin Wernecke of the 370th Flight Test Squadron pose for a photo in front of a KC-135 Stratotanker test aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenji Thuloweit)
|09.27.2016
|01.11.2017 12:06
|3094024
|160927-F-LO365-002
|5559x3970
|10.82 MB
|EDWARDS, CA, US
|6
|1
|0
This work, Edwards boom operators set sight on future KC-46 testing, by Kenji Thuloweit, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Edwards boom operators set sight on future KC-46 testing
