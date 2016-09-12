Air Force Maj. Housley supports the 58th Presidential Inauguration

U.S. Air Force Maj. Ashley Housley, a San Clemente, California native, joined the Joint Task Force - National Capital Region (JTF-NCR) in support of the 58th Presidential Inauguration, which will take place Jan. 20, 2017.

