Date Taken: 12.09.2016 Date Posted: 01.11.2017 07:43 Photo ID: 3093518 VIRIN: 171011-A-GC266-002 Resolution: 3589x4486 Size: 610.58 KB Location: DC, US Hometown: MAPLE GROVE, MN, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Army Maj. Dolan supports the 58th Presidential Inauguration, by SPC Anna Pol, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.