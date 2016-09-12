(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army Maj. Dolan supports the 58th Presidential Inauguration

    DC, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2016

    Photo by Spc. Anna Pol 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    U.S. Army Maj. John Dolan, a Maple Grove, Minnesota native, joined the Joint Task Force - National Capital Region (JTF-NCR) in support of the 58th Presidential Inauguration, which will take place Jan. 20, 2017.

    Date Taken: 12.09.2016
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017 07:43
    Photo ID: 3093518
    VIRIN: 171011-A-GC266-002
    Resolution: 3589x4486
    Size: 610.58 KB
    Location: DC, US
    Hometown: MAPLE GROVE, MN, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Maj. Dolan supports the 58th Presidential Inauguration, by SPC Anna Pol, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    JTF
    JTFNCR
    Inauguration2017

