Army Maj. Beck supports the 58th Presidential Inauguration

U.S. Army Maj. John Beck, a Margaret, Alabama native, joined the Joint Task Force - National Capital Region (JTF-NCR) in support of the 58th Presidential Inauguration, which will take place Jan. 20, 2017.

