NORFOLK, Va. (Jan. 10, 2017) – Sailors aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) watch as the ship prepares to cross over the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel for Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Julie R. Matyascik/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2017 04:37
|Photo ID:
|3093444
|VIRIN:
|170110-N-YC845-015
|Resolution:
|2100x1402
|Size:
|934.39 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, COMPTUEX [Image 1 of 5], by PO1 Julie Matyascik, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
