NORFOLK, Va. (Jan. 10, 2017) – Sailors aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) watch as the ship prepares to cross over the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel for Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Julie R. Matyascik/Released)

