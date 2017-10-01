(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Bataan at Sunrise [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Bataan at Sunrise

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kegan Kay 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    170110-N-UE100-013 NORFOLK (Jan. 10, 2017) The sun rises over USS Bataan (LHD 5) as the ship's crew prepares to get underway. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caleb Strong/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017 04:37
    Photo ID: 3093443
    VIRIN: 170110-N-UE100-013
    Resolution: 5192x3021
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bataan at Sunrise [Image 1 of 5], by PO1 Kegan Kay, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    uss bataan
    lhd 5

