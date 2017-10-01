(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Snow on the flightdeck [Image 5 of 5]

    Snow on the flightdeck

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kegan Kay 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    170110-N-GB113-040
    NORFOLK, Va. (Jan. 10, 2017) – View from the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) as the ship's crew prepares to get underway. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Zachariah Grabill/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017 04:38
    Photo ID: 3093434
    VIRIN: 170110-N-GB113-040
    Resolution: 2100x1402
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Snow on the flightdeck [Image 1 of 5], by PO1 Kegan Kay, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

