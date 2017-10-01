(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Dorm of the Quarter: 4th Quarter Winner

    SPANGDAHLEM, RP, GERMANY

    01.10.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Preston Cherry 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Spangdahlem's leadership representatives presents Dorm 333 members with a first place certificate and a check during the Dorm of the Quarter awards in the Brick House at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 10, 2016. The funds awarded will go towards improvements and renovations for Dorm 333.

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dorm of the Quarter: 4th Quarter Winner, by A1C Preston Cherry, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

