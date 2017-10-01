170111-N-XT039-140 SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 11, 2017) Ensign Kevin Irving, a deck officer aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), communicates with a phone talker during a Seamanship Training Team aft-steering drill. Bonhomme Richard, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, is serving forward to provide a rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2017 01:11
|Photo ID:
|3093336
|VIRIN:
|170111-N-XT039-140
|Resolution:
|4005x2666
|Size:
|817.83 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
This work, Seamanship Training Team Drill [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
