Seamanship Training Team Drill

170111-N-XT039-140 SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 11, 2017) Ensign Kevin Irving, a deck officer aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), communicates with a phone talker during a Seamanship Training Team aft-steering drill. Bonhomme Richard, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, is serving forward to provide a rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)

