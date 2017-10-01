Seamanship Training Team Drill

170111-N-XT039-118 SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 11, 2017) Seaman John Crilly, from Anaheim, Ca., a phone talker, repeats messages sent from the bridge during a Seamanship Training Team aft-steering drill aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, is serving forward to provide a rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)

Date Taken: 01.10.2017
Photo ID: 3093333
VIRIN: 170111-N-XT039-118