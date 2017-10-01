(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Seamanship Training Team Drill [Image 2 of 5]

    Seamanship Training Team Drill

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    01.10.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170111-N-XT039-118 SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 11, 2017) Seaman John Crilly, from Anaheim, Ca., a phone talker, repeats messages sent from the bridge during a Seamanship Training Team aft-steering drill aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, is serving forward to provide a rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017 01:10
    Photo ID: 3093333
    VIRIN: 170111-N-XT039-118
    Resolution: 2775x4169
    Size: 776.41 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seamanship Training Team Drill [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Seamanship Training Team Drill
    Seamanship Training Team Drill
    Sea and Anchor Detail
    Sea and Anchor Detail
    Sea and Anchor Detail

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Drill
    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)
    amphibious assault ship
    Task Force 76
    PHIBRON 11
    CTF 76
    Amphibious Force 7th Fleet
    Amphibious Squadron 11
    Bonhomme Richard Ready Group
    DVIDS Email Import
    Seamanship Training Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT