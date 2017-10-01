170111-N-XT039-059 SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 11, 2017) Logistic Specialist Seaman Casey Fournier, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), removes a mooring line during sea and anchor detail with amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42). Germantown is getting underway for a scheduled maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)

