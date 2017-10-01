(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sea and Anchor Detail [Image 5 of 5]

    Sea and Anchor Detail

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    01.10.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170111-N-XT039-031 SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 11, 2017) Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), remove a mooring line during sea and anchor detail with amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42). Germantown is getting underway for a scheduled maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017 01:10
    Photo ID: 3093324
    VIRIN: 170111-N-XT039-031
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 838.62 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sea and Anchor Detail [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Seamanship Training Team Drill
    Seamanship Training Team Drill
    Sea and Anchor Detail
    Sea and Anchor Detail
    Sea and Anchor Detail

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    amphibious assault ship
    Task Force 76
    USS Germantown (LSD 42)
    PHIBRON 11
    CTF 76
    Sea and Anchor Detail
    Amphibious Force 7th Fleet
    Amphibious Squadron 11
    Bonhomme Richard Ready Group
    DVIDS Email Import
    USS Bonhomme Ricard (LHD 6)

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT