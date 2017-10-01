170111-N-XT039-031 SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 11, 2017) Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), remove a mooring line during sea and anchor detail with amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42). Germantown is getting underway for a scheduled maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2017 01:10
|Photo ID:
|3093324
|VIRIN:
|170111-N-XT039-031
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|838.62 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
This work, Sea and Anchor Detail [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
