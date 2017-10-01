Nondestructive Inspection Airmen keep 'em Flying

Airman 1st Class Jacob King, a native of Knoxville, Tenn., assigned to the Nondestructive Inspection section of the 3rd Maintenance Unit, performs a Magnetic particle test for surface and sub surface discontinuities on an aircraft part at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 10, 2017. Nondestructive inspection Airmen analyze wear metal content on engine lubricating oil and other fluids, as well as detect flaws such as cracks, voids and heat damage on aircraft parts utilizing various test equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo/Justin Connaher)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2017 20:54
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Hometown:
|KNOXVILLE, TN, US
