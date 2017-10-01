Airman 1st Class Jacob King, a native of Knoxville, Tenn., assigned to the Nondestructive Inspection section of the 3rd Maintenance Unit, performs a Magnetic particle test for surface and sub surface discontinuities on an aircraft part at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 10, 2017. Nondestructive inspection Airmen analyze wear metal content on engine lubricating oil and other fluids, as well as detect flaws such as cracks, voids and heat damage on aircraft parts utilizing various test equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo/Justin Connaher)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2017 Date Posted: 01.10.2017 20:54 Photo ID: 3092912 VIRIN: 170110-F-LX370-0244 Resolution: 4965x3330 Size: 21.52 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Hometown: KNOXVILLE, TN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nondestructive Inspection Airmen keep 'em Flying, by Justin Connaher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.