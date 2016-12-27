(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Historic Visit to Pearl Harbor

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2016

    Photo by Shannon Haney 

    Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor

    161227-N-EV910-019 PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (Dec. 27, 2016) U.S. President of the United States Barack Obama speaks on Kilo Pier at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam while Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe looks on. President Obama conveyed a message of reconciliation between Japan and the United States for the previous attack to Pearl Harbor. (U.S. Navy photo by Shannon Haney/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.27.2016
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Historic Visit to Pearl Harbor [Image 1 of 2], by Shannon Haney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    • LEAVE A COMMENT