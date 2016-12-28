161227-N-EV910-007 PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (Dec. 27, 2016) U.S. President of the United States Barack Obama speaks on Kilo Pier at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam while Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe looks on. President Obama conveyed a message of reconciliation between Japan and the United States for the previous attack to Pearl Harbor. (U.S. Navy photo by Shannon Haney/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2017 20:50
|Photo ID:
|3092909
|VIRIN:
|161227-N-EV910-007
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|7.13 MB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Historic visit to Pearl Harbor [Image 1 of 2], by Shannon Haney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT