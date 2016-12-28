161227-N-EV910-007 PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (Dec. 27, 2016) U.S. President of the United States Barack Obama speaks on Kilo Pier at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam while Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe looks on. President Obama conveyed a message of reconciliation between Japan and the United States for the previous attack to Pearl Harbor. (U.S. Navy photo by Shannon Haney/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.28.2016 Date Posted: 01.10.2017 20:50 Photo ID: 3092909 VIRIN: 161227-N-EV910-007 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 7.13 MB Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Historic visit to Pearl Harbor [Image 1 of 2], by Shannon Haney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.