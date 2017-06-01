Maj. Gen. Tomofusa Harada, center left, and Mr. John Peters, center right, enjoy refreshments with members of Marine Corps Installations Pacific range control and members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force aboard JGSDF Camp Naha, Okinawa, Japan. Peters was awarded the Japan's Defense Cooperation Award-Third Class. Harada is the commanding general for the JGSDF’s 15th Brigade. Peters served as the range control liaison officer to the JGSDF for Marine Corps Installations Pacific- Marine Corps Base Camp Butler, Japan.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2017 20:44
|Photo ID:
|3092898
|VIRIN:
|170106-M-JH671-019
|Resolution:
|2880x1920
|Size:
|2.25 MB
|Location:
|CAMP NAHA, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, US Civilian awarded Japan’s highest foreign national award [Image 1 of 5], by Cpl Daniel Jean-Paul, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
US Civilian awarded Japan’s highest foreign national award
LEAVE A COMMENT