Maj. Gen. Tomofusa Harada, center left, and Mr. John Peters, center right, enjoy refreshments with members of Marine Corps Installations Pacific range control and members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force aboard JGSDF Camp Naha, Okinawa, Japan. Peters was awarded the Japan's Defense Cooperation Award-Third Class. Harada is the commanding general for the JGSDF’s 15th Brigade. Peters served as the range control liaison officer to the JGSDF for Marine Corps Installations Pacific- Marine Corps Base Camp Butler, Japan.

Date Taken: 01.06.2017 Date Posted: 01.10.2017 Location: CAMP NAHA, OKINAWA, JP This work, US Civilian awarded Japan's highest foreign national award [Image 1 of 5], by Cpl Daniel Jean-Paul, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.