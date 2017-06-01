Maj. Gen. Tomofusa Harada, right center, and Mr. John Peters, left center, pose for a photo with members of Marine Corps Installations Pacific range control and members of the Japan Ground Self Defense Force aboard JGSDF Camp Naha, Okinawa, Japan. Peters was awarded the Japan's Defense Cooperation Award-Third Class. Harada is the commanding general for the JGSDF’s 15th Brigade. Peters served as the range control liaison officer to the JGSDF for MCIPAC- Marine Corps Base Camp Butler.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2017 Date Posted: 01.10.2017 20:45 Photo ID: 3092895 VIRIN: 170106-M-JH671-017 Resolution: 2844x1896 Size: 3.18 MB Location: CAMP NAHA, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Civilian awarded Japan’s highest foreign national award [Image 1 of 5], by Cpl Daniel Jean-Paul, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.