    US Civilian awarded Japan’s highest foreign national award [Image 3 of 5]

    US Civilian awarded Japan’s highest foreign national award

    CAMP NAHA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.06.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Daniel Jean-Paul 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Maj. Gen. Tomofusa Harada, right center, and Mr. John Peters, left center, pose for a photo with members of Marine Corps Installations Pacific range control and members of the Japan Ground Self Defense Force aboard JGSDF Camp Naha, Okinawa, Japan. Peters was awarded the Japan's Defense Cooperation Award-Third Class. Harada is the commanding general for the JGSDF’s 15th Brigade. Peters served as the range control liaison officer to the JGSDF for MCIPAC- Marine Corps Base Camp Butler.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 20:45
    Photo ID: 3092895
    VIRIN: 170106-M-JH671-017
    Resolution: 2844x1896
    Size: 3.18 MB
    Location: CAMP NAHA, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Civilian awarded Japan’s highest foreign national award [Image 1 of 5], by Cpl Daniel Jean-Paul, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Range Control
    Japanese Ground Self Defense Force
    Camp Naha
    Tomofusa Harada
    Japan's Defense Cooperation Award

