Maj. Gen. Tomofusa Harada, right, shakes hands with Mr. John Peters during an award presentation aboard Camp Naha, Okinawa, Japan. Mr. Peters was awarded the Japan's Defense Cooperation Award-Third Class, which is highest award that the JGSDF can award to a non-Japanese service member and this is the first time that the award was given to an American civilian contractor. Harada is the commanding general for the JGSDF’s 15th Brigade. Peters served as the range control liaison officer to the JGSDF for Marine Corps Installations Pacific- Marine Corps Base Camp Butler, Japan.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2017 Date Posted: 01.10.2017 20:45 Photo ID: 3092893 VIRIN: 170106-M-JH671-014 Resolution: 2880x1920 Size: 2.37 MB Location: CAMP NAHA, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Civilian awarded Japan’s highest foreign national award [Image 1 of 5], by Cpl Daniel Jean-Paul, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.