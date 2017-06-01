(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    US Civilian awarded Japan’s highest foreign national award [Image 4 of 5]

    US Civilian awarded Japan’s highest foreign national award

    CAMP NAHA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.06.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Daniel Jean-Paul 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Maj. Gen. Tomofusa Harada, right, shakes hands with Mr. John Peters during an award presentation aboard Camp Naha, Okinawa, Japan. Mr. Peters was awarded the Japan's Defense Cooperation Award-Third Class, which is highest award that the JGSDF can award to a non-Japanese service member and this is the first time that the award was given to an American civilian contractor. Harada is the commanding general for the JGSDF’s 15th Brigade. Peters served as the range control liaison officer to the JGSDF for Marine Corps Installations Pacific- Marine Corps Base Camp Butler, Japan.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 20:45
    Photo ID: 3092893
    VIRIN: 170106-M-JH671-014
    Resolution: 2880x1920
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: CAMP NAHA, OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Civilian awarded Japan’s highest foreign national award [Image 1 of 5], by Cpl Daniel Jean-Paul, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Camp Hansen
    Combat Readiness
    Marksmanship
    Range Control
    Shooting Competition
    Japanese Ground Self Defense Force
    Far East Division Match
    Marine Corps Installations Pacific
    Camp Naha
    Tomofusa Harada
    Japan's Defense Cooperation Award

