Maj. Gen. Tomofusa Harada, right, presents Mr. John Peters with the Japan’s Defense Cooperations Award-Third Class aboard Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Camp Naha, Okinawa, Japan. This was the first time the award was given to a civilian contractor. Harada is the commanding general for the JGSDF’s 15th Brigade. Peters served as the range control liaison officer to the JGSDF for Marine Corps Installations Pacific- Marine Corps Base Camp Butler, Japan.

Date Taken: 01.06.2017
US Civilian awarded Japan's highest foreign national award