(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CJCS and SECDEF Carter hold last press conference together [Image 10 of 12]

    CJCS and SECDEF Carter hold last press conference together

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2017

    Photo by Sgt. James McCann 

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

    Marine Corps Gen. Joseph F. Dunford, Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks during a joint press conference with the Secretary of Defense, Ash Carter, at the Pentagon, Jan. 10, 2017. This was Secretary Carter’s last press conference as the 25th Secretary of Defense. (DoD Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. James K. McCann)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 19:59
    Photo ID: 3092865
    VIRIN: 170110-D-SW162-0032
    Resolution: 3000x2003
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJCS and SECDEF Carter hold last press conference together [Image 1 of 12], by SGT James McCann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    CJCS and SECDEF Carter hold last press conference together
    CJCS and SECDEF Carter hold last press conference together
    CJCS and SECDEF Carter hold last press conference together
    CJCS and SECDEF Carter hold last press conference together
    CJCS and SECDEF Carter hold last press conference together
    CJCS and SECDEF Carter hold last press conference together
    CJCS and SECDEF Carter hold last press conference together
    CJCS and SECDEF Carter hold last press conference together
    CJCS and SECDEF Carter hold last press conference together
    CJCS and SECDEF Carter hold last press conference together
    CJCS and SECDEF Carter hold last press conference together
    CJCS and SECDEF Carter hold last press conference together

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    DoD
    USMC
    Chairman
    JCS
    Joseph F. Dunford
    Joint Staff
    CJCS
    Gen.
    Joint Chiefs of Staff
    SECDEF
    Last
    OCJCS
    Presser
    Ash Carter
    PBR
    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT