The Secretary of Defense Ash Carter and Marine Corps Gen. Joseph F. Dunford, Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, host a press conference at the Pentagon, Jan. 10, 2017. This was Secretary Carter’s last press conference as the 25th Secretary of Defense. (DoD Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. James K. McCann)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2017 19:59
|Photo ID:
|3092864
|VIRIN:
|170110-D-SW162-0028
|Resolution:
|3000x1997
|Size:
|3.62 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CJCS and SECDEF Carter hold last press conference together [Image 1 of 12], by SGT James McCann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
