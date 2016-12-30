(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor Support POTUS

    NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor Support POTUS

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2016

    Photo by Shannon Haney 

    Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor

    161230-N-EV910-019 PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (Dec 30, 2016) Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Pearl Harbor Fuels Distribution System Worker Mark-Anthony Lizada, center, monitors Quality Assurance Specialist Ben Fegurgur, right, and Physical Science Technician Marissa Tanaka, left, take fuel samples from a R-11 refueling truck designated to refuel Air Force One onboard Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. (U.S. Navy photo by Shannon Haney/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2016
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 19:23
    Photo ID: 3092861
    VIRIN: 161230-N-EV910-019
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 5.71 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor Support POTUS, by Shannon Haney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor

