NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor Support POTUS

161230-N-EV910-019 PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (Dec 30, 2016) Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Pearl Harbor Fuels Distribution System Worker Mark-Anthony Lizada, center, monitors Quality Assurance Specialist Ben Fegurgur, right, and Physical Science Technician Marissa Tanaka, left, take fuel samples from a R-11 refueling truck designated to refuel Air Force One onboard Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. (U.S. Navy photo by Shannon Haney/Released)

Date Taken: 12.30.2016 Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US