    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    UNITED STATES

    12.07.2016

    374th Airlift Wing

    A C-130H Hercules with the 36th Airlift Squadron takes off during Operation Christmas Drop at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 7, 2016. C-130s are ideal for performing air drops like those conducted during OCD because they are large enough to carry cargo and small enough to maneuver at relatively low altitudes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Delano Scott/Released)

