374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

A C-130H Hercules with the 36th Airlift Squadron takes off during Operation Christmas Drop at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 7, 2016. C-130s are ideal for performing air drops like those conducted during OCD because they are large enough to carry cargo and small enough to maneuver at relatively low altitudes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Delano Scott/Released)

