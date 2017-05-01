(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Co. C - Motivational Run [Image 1 of 6]

    Co. C - Motivational Run

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Angelica Annastas 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Marines with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, run in formation during their motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 5. The run serves as the last physical training event before graduation. Annually, more than 17,000 males recruited from the Western Recruiting Region are trained at MCRD San Diego. Charlie Company is scheduled to graduate Jan. 6.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2017
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 17:49
    Photo ID: 3092809
    VIRIN: 170105-M-WQ808-023
    Resolution: 3475x1998
    Size: 944.59 KB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Co. C - Motivational Run [Image 1 of 6], by Cpl Angelica Annastas, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

