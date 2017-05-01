Co. C - Motivational Run

Family, friends and loved ones of Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, cheer on their new Marines during the motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 5. After the Marines complete the run, they spend the rest of the afternoon with their families, friends and loved ones during on-base liberty. Annually, more than 17,000 males recruited from the Western Recruiting Region are trained at MCRD San Diego. Charlie Company is scheduled to graduate Jan. 6.

