Co. C - Motivational Run

Marines with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, run in formation during their motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 5. The run completes the training cycle which included intense training on subjects such as Marine Corps knowledge, Marine Corps Martial Arts Program, weaponry, marksmanship, combat skills, and various events that build small unit leadership and camaraderie. Annually, more than 17,000 males recruited from the Western Recruiting Region are trained at MCRD San Diego. Charlie Company is scheduled to graduate Jan. 6.

