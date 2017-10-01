(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    JWV photo with BGen Killea [Image 1 of 2]

    JWV photo with BGen Killea

    MCIWEST-MCB CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Brandon Martinez 

    Marine Corps Installations West- Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Combat Camera

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Kevin J. Killea, right, commanding general, Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, poses for a photo in honor of the Jewish War Veterans(JWV) of the United States of America (USA) with retired Army Col. Maxwell "Max" Colón, left, former national commander of the JWV of the USA and his wife, Mrs. Linda Sue Colón, national president of the JWV of the USA national ladies auxiliary on Camp Pendleton, Calif., Jan. 10, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brandon Martinez)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 16:51
    Photo ID: 3092715
    VIRIN: 170110-M-FK947-005
    Resolution: 2985x1990
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: MCIWEST-MCB CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JWV photo with BGen Killea [Image 1 of 2], by Cpl Brandon Martinez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

