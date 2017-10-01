U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Kevin J. Killea, right, commanding general, Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, poses for a photo in honor of the Jewish War Veterans(JWV) of the United States of America (USA) with retired Army Col. Maxwell "Max" Colón, left, former national commander of the JWV of the USA and his wife, Mrs. Linda Sue Colón, national president of the JWV of the USA national ladies auxiliary on Camp Pendleton, Calif., Jan. 10, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brandon Martinez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2017 Date Posted: 01.10.2017 16:51 Photo ID: 3092715 VIRIN: 170110-M-FK947-005 Resolution: 2985x1990 Size: 1.12 MB Location: MCIWEST-MCB CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JWV photo with BGen Killea [Image 1 of 2], by Cpl Brandon Martinez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.