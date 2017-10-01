U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Kevin J. Killea, right, commanding general, Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, poses for a photo with Mrs. Linda Sue Colón, left, national president of the Jewish War Veterans of the United States America national ladies auxiliary on Camp Pendleton, Calif., Jan. 10, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brandon Martinez)
This work, JWV photo with BGen Killea [Image 1 of 2], by Cpl Brandon Martinez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
