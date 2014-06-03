(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Hurricane Hunters brief students at local elementary school [Image 13 of 17]

    Hurricane Hunters brief students at local elementary school

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2014

    Photo by Maj. Marnee Losurdo 

    403rd Wing

    Cindy Hathcock, a 4th grade math teacher at Harper McCaughan Middle School, Long Beach, Miss., tries on a flight helmet during a Hurricane Hunter briefing March 7. Pilots Lt. Col. Jeffrey Ragusa and Lt. Col. Shannon Hailes briefed 224 students about the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron mission. (U.S. Air Force photo/Maj. Marnee A.C. Losurdo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2014
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 16:58
    Photo ID: 3092709
    VIRIN: 140307-F-IL418-002
    Resolution: 2436x1758
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Hunters brief students at local elementary school [Image 1 of 17], by Maj. Marnee Losurdo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Hurricane Hunters
    AFRC
    U.S. Air Force Reserve
    Air Force Reserve Command
    53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron
    403rd Wing
    USAF Reserve

    • LEAVE A COMMENT