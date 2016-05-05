(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    14th Security Forces Squadron defends aircraft, families

    COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Kaleb Snay 

    14th Flying Training Wing

    Senior Airman Kyle Jacob, 14th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog Handler, guides MWD Rex through the demo course May 5, 2016, at Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi. Although defenders do not participate in law enforcement outside the gate, they do interact with the local community by providing the local police force with their MWD and handlers as the mission allows. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaleb Snay)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2016
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 15:46
    Location: COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    This work, 14th Security Forces Squadron defends aircraft, families, by SrA Kaleb Snay, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    14th Security Forces Military working dog

