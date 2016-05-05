Senior Airman Kyle Jacob, 14th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog Handler, guides MWD Rex through the demo course May 5, 2016, at Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi. Although defenders do not participate in law enforcement outside the gate, they do interact with the local community by providing the local police force with their MWD and handlers as the mission allows. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaleb Snay)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2016 Date Posted: 01.10.2017 15:46 Photo ID: 3092615 VIRIN: 160505-F-AE429-017 Resolution: 1523x1156 Size: 832.1 KB Location: COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 14th Security Forces Squadron defends aircraft, families, by SrA Kaleb Snay, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.