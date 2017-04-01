(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Charlie BWT

    MCRD PI, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Sarah Stegall 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island - Combat Camera

    A U.S. Marine Corps Recruit with Platoon 1004, C. Co., 1st Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, rushes forward during Basic Warrior Training at Paige Field on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 4, 2017. Basic Warrior Training is a 48 hour training evolution that covers land navigation, improvised explosive device, and fire and movement. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sarah Stegall/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2017
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 14:49
    Photo ID: 3092557
    VIRIN: 170104-M-PQ459-122
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 6.25 MB
    Location: MCRD PI, SC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charlie BWT, by LCpl Sarah Stegall, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Basic Warrior Training

