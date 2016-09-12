U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Nicholas Armendariz, a Beaufort, North Carolina native, joined the Joint Task Force - National Capital Region (JTF-NCR) in support of the 58th Presidential Inauguration, which will take place Jan. 20, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2017 14:38
|Photo ID:
|3092546
|VIRIN:
|170110-A-GC266-017
|Resolution:
|3702x4628
|Size:
|862.84 KB
|Location:
|DC, US
|Hometown:
|BEAUFORT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marine Corps Maj. Armendariz supports the 58th Presidential Inauguration, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT