U.S. Navy Cmdr. David Rall, a Pasadena, Maryland native, joined the Joint Task Force - National Capital Region (JTF-NCR) in support of the 58th Presidential Inauguration, which will take place Jan. 20, 2017.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.09.2016 Date Posted: 01.10.2017 14:06 Photo ID: 3092497 VIRIN: 170110-A-GC266-015 Resolution: 3840x4800 Size: 857.8 KB Location: DC, US Hometown: PASADENA, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Cmdr. Rall supports the 58th Presidential Inauguration, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.