U.S. Navy Cmdr. David Rall, a Pasadena, Maryland native, joined the Joint Task Force - National Capital Region (JTF-NCR) in support of the 58th Presidential Inauguration, which will take place Jan. 20, 2017.
|12.09.2016
|01.10.2017 14:06
|3092497
|170110-A-GC266-015
|3840x4800
|857.8 KB
|DC, US
|PASADENA, MD, US
|0
|0
|0
This work, Navy Cmdr. Rall supports the 58th Presidential Inauguration, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
