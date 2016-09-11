Margaret ‘Meg’ Haycraft (left), director of psychological health, 63rd Regional Support Command, makes a point while instructing U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers at a Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention class, Nov. 9, 2016, Camp Parks, Dublin, Calif. Haycraft helps reserve Soldiers in mental health distress and aids them on the path to recovery through various means. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class LaTonya Kelly)
This work, Saving reserve Soldiers lives one at a time [Image 1 of 2], by SFC LaTonya Kelly, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Saving reserve Soldiers lives one at a time
