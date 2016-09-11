Margaret ‘Meg’ Haycraft (left), director of psychological health, 63rd Regional Support Command, makes a point while instructing U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers at a Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention class, Nov. 9, 2016, Camp Parks, Dublin, Calif. Haycraft helps reserve Soldiers in mental health distress and aids them on the path to recovery through various means. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class LaTonya Kelly)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.09.2016 Date Posted: 01.10.2017 14:13 Photo ID: 3092486 VIRIN: 161109-A-LK248-127 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 4.13 MB Location: DUBLIN, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Saving reserve Soldiers lives one at a time [Image 1 of 2], by SFC LaTonya Kelly, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.