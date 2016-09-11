(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Saving reserve Soldiers lives one at a time

    Saving reserve Soldiers lives one at a time

    DUBLIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2016

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class LaTonya Kelly 

    63rd Regional Support Command

    Margaret ‘Meg’ Haycraft (left), director of psychological health, 63rd Regional Support Command, makes a point while instructing U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers at a Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention class, Nov. 9, 2016, Camp Parks, Dublin, Calif. Haycraft helps reserve Soldiers in mental health distress and aids them on the path to recovery through various means. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class LaTonya Kelly)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2016
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 14:13
    Photo ID: 3092486
    VIRIN: 161109-A-LK248-127
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 4.13 MB
    Location: DUBLIN, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Saving reserve Soldiers lives one at a time [Image 1 of 2], by SFC LaTonya Kelly, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Saving reserve Soldiers lives one at a time
    Saving reserve Soldiers lives one at a time

    Saving reserve Soldiers lives one at a time

    U.S. Army Reserve
    63rd RSC

