U.S. Navy Lt. Erickson Miller, a Waldorf, Maryland native, joined the Joint Task Force - National Capital Region (JTF-NCR) in support of the 58th Presidential Inauguration, which will take place Jan. 20, 2017.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.09.2016 Date Posted: 01.10.2017 14:02 Photo ID: 3092450 VIRIN: 170114-A-GC266-014 Resolution: 3777x4721 Size: 604.86 KB Location: DC, US Hometown: WALDORF, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Lt. Miller supports the 58th Presidential Inauguration, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.