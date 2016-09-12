(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy Lt. Miller supports the 58th Presidential Inauguration

    Navy Lt. Miller supports the 58th Presidential Inauguration

    DC, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    U.S. Navy Lt. Erickson Miller, a Waldorf, Maryland native, joined the Joint Task Force - National Capital Region (JTF-NCR) in support of the 58th Presidential Inauguration, which will take place Jan. 20, 2017.

    JTF
    JTFNCR
    Inauguration2017

    • LEAVE A COMMENT