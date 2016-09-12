U.S. Navy Lt. Djenane Jean-Baptiste, a Silver Spring, Maryland native, joined the Joint Task Force - National Capital Region (JTF-NCR) in support of the 58th Presidential Inauguration, which will take place Jan. 20, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2017 13:48
|Photo ID:
|3092426
|VIRIN:
|171011-A-GC266-011
|Resolution:
|3822x4777
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|SILVER SPRING, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Navy Lt. Jean-Baptiste supports the 58th Presidential Inauguration, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
