    AT SEA

    01.15.2016

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 15, 2016) Inspection of Board and Survey (INSURV) poster created to advertise for an upcoming inspection aboard USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN69). (U.S. Navy Graphic created by Mass Communication Specialsit 3rd Class Nicolas Lopez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 160115-N-VQ281-003 [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    INSURV
    IKE

