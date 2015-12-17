(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    New MICC Academy underpins command transformation

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2015

    Photo by Ben Gonzales 

    Joint Base San Antonio

    Kim Wentrcek explains the Mission and Installation Contracting Command Academy concept to commanders, directors and senior enlisted leaders at the MICC Acquisition Leadership Conference in December at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas. Wentrcek is the chief of business operations for the MICC Contracting Operations Directorate. (U.S. Army photo/Ben Gonzales)

