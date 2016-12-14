Sheet Metal: Stut screws and standoffs

Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Avila, a 49th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance technician, sands down a composite structural repair, Dec. 14, 2016, at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. Structural maintenance technicians primarily do back shop repairs and flight line jobs for both F-16 Fighting Falcons and MQ-9 Reapers. They also re-manufacture parts that are no longer available for purchase. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Kenney)

