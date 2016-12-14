Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Avila, a 49th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance technician, sands down a composite structural repair, Dec. 14, 2016, at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. Structural maintenance technicians primarily do back shop repairs and flight line jobs for both F-16 Fighting Falcons and MQ-9 Reapers. They also re-manufacture parts that are no longer available for purchase. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Kenney)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2017 12:28
|Photo ID:
|3092173
|VIRIN:
|161214-F-SD165-044
|Resolution:
|3751x2679
|Size:
|4.72 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sheet Metal: Stut screws and standoffs [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Emily Kenney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Sheet Metal: Stut screws and standoffs
LEAVE A COMMENT