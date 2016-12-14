Sheet Metal: Stut screws and standoffs

Airman 1st Class Joshua Guthrie, a 49th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance technician, applies aircraft smoothing compound to an MQ-1 Predator wing, Dec. 14, 2016, at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. The sheet metal shop has been prepping an MQ-1 Predator static display for Heritage Park, pending the Predator’s retirement in early 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Kenney)

