    Sheet Metal: Stut screws and standoffs [Image 3 of 6]

    Sheet Metal: Stut screws and standoffs

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2016

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Kenney 

    Holloman Air Force Base Public Affairs Office

    Airman 1st Class Joshua Guthrie, a 49th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance technician, applies aircraft smoothing compound to an MQ-1 Predator wing, Dec. 14, 2016, at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. The sheet metal shop has been prepping an MQ-1 Predator static display for Heritage Park, pending the Predator’s retirement in early 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Kenney)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2016
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 12:28
    Photo ID: 3092168
    VIRIN: 161214-F-SD165-028
    Resolution: 3435x2454
    Size: 4.43 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sheet Metal: Stut screws and standoffs [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Emily Kenney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

