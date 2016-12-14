Sheet Metal: Stut screws and standoffs

Senior Airman Devon Guillory and Tech. Sgt. Adam Hayes, 49th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance technicians, create a seal on a vacuum repair on a composite structure, Dec. 14, 2016, at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. Once the composite structure is repaired, it can be sanded, painted and returned to the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Kenney)

