Sheet Metal: Stut screws and standoffs

Senior Airman Devon Guillory and Tech. Sgt. Adam Hayes, 49th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance technicians, analyze readings on a hot bonder, Dec. 14, 2016, at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. The hot bonder adjusts the temperature for vacuum repairs on composite structures. Once the composite structure is repaired, it can be sanded, painted and returned to the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Kenney)

