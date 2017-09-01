Local contract specialist selected for Defense Civilian Emerging Leader Program

Lourdes Roman, an Electronic Security Systems contract specialist, was one of two dozen acquisition professionals Army-wide, and one of three U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ employees, selected to attend the 2017 Defense Civilian Emerging Leader Program.

